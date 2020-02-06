National signing day a hit for Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield

National signing day a hit for Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield
Coach Ryan Silverfield and Tigers players speak to the media after practice. (Source: MS)
By Jarvis Greer | February 6, 2020 at 11:55 AM CST - Updated February 6 at 11:55 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At the University of Memphis, new Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield proud to say he got all the recruits who originally committed to former U of M head coach Mike Norvell to sign on the dotted line.

“I was named interim head coach right at the time I was supposed to be at an in-home visit at 5 p.m. that night.” Silverfield said, “I had to do a press conference with you guys which I enjoyed. I had to do a Cotton Bowl teleconference with Coach Franklin.”

The Tigers have 16 players in Silverfield’s first class as head coach.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.