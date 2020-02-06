Police detain, release wrong man in connection with Walmart shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are still looking for the man who opened fire inside the Hickory Hill Walmart Tuesday night.
We saw just how intense the search has become as police detained and released a man who wasn’t even there.
“They said I fit the description,” the man said.
He fit the description of one of the suspects in the shooting.
Memphis Police Officer Louis Brownlee gave that description.
"He is described as a man in his early 40′s, average build, wearing a brown jacket, balding on top with long dread braids in the back,” said Brownlee.
And the man, who did not want to be identified, fit that description -- balding with long dreads.
He found himself surrounded by Memphis police at an Extended Stay hotel on American Way Wednesday afternoon.
"They just told me to come get out of my truck and they pat me down and put me in the back seat,” he said.
The man said he was at the Extended Stay to pick up a friend.
Police asked for a photo of the suspect. Officers realized they had the wrong man.
A surveillance photo of the suspect in the Walmart shooting shows police had the wrong man.
There is also surveillance video showing shots being fired inside the Hickory Hill Walmart Tuesday night after an argument near the check machine, customer service area.
Police showed up in force in response to what appeared to be an active shooter.
And lots of officers showed up when it looked like the suspect was on American Way Wednesday.
In an unusual development a victim, Vincent Hubbard, who was shot in the leg, was arrested.
Police say he gave false information about where he was shot.
Police say he told them it happened at a market on Lamar, but it actually happened at the Hickory Hill Walmart.
As for the mistaken identity man, he says he has no hard feelings.
"It's just irritating."
Police are still looking for the man balding man with dread locks. He got away on foot.
