Rain likely today, snow chances this evening

Showers will be possible this morning, but we will have a few dry hours this afternoon. However, cold air could meet up with leftover moisture this evening and give us a chance for snow and sleet. Most of the area will not see accumulation as temperatures stay above freezing, but a few spots in northwest Tennessee and eastern Arkansas may be cold enough to get a dusting of snow on elevated surfaces and grass. The main time frame would be from 6 p.m. to midnight. Highs today will be in the lower 40s and low temperatures will be in the lower 30s tonight.