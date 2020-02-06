Rain likely today, snow chances this evening

Showers will be possible this morning, but we will have a few dry hours this afternoon. However, cold air could meet up with leftover moisture this evening and give us a chance for snow and sleet. Most of the area will not see accumulation as temperatures stay above freezing, but a few spots in northwest Tennessee and eastern Arkansas may be cold enough to get a dusting of snow on elevated surfaces and grass. The main time frame would be from 6 p.m. to midnight. Highs today will be in the lower 40s and low temperatures will be in the lower 30s tonight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 40%. High: 41. Winds will be northwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Low: 30. Winds northwest 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: With some sleet and snow falling on Thursday night, bridges and overpasses could be slick on Friday morning. However, temperatures will rise above freezing late morning and high temperatures will be in the upper 40s. We will also see some sunshine on Friday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s.
WEEKEND: We will have more cloud cover and a chance for a stray shower Saturday. Sunday will feature a few peeks of sun and dry conditions. We will go from highs around 50 degrees Saturday to 60 degrees Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: We will also have a chance for showers Monday through Wednesday next week as another weather system moves into the area. Monday will be chilly with highs in the lower to mid-50s, but we will be back in the lower 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
