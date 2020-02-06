Shelby Co. commissioners debate over voting machines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County leaders say protecting your vote is their main priority as they prepare to buy new voting machines. But they can't agree on which type of machines to get.
County leaders have been talking about new voting machines for quite some time, but some say the big debacle in Iowa this week shows why the county should go back to old-fashioned pencil and paper.
"Personally I think that this urging is very necessary we all saw what happened in Iowa,” said Tami Sawyer, Shelby County Commission.
The Election Commission will decide which type of voting machines to purchase, but Shelby County commissioners must approve the money first.
And some are pushing for a hand marked paper ballot system.
Instead of a touch screen, voters would use a pencil to mark their candidate preference -- like students do with standardized tests.
"It just seems to me that there's greater verification, there's a greater ability to verify the vote, you actually have the ballot,” said Van Turner, Shelby County Commission.
"We've always had problems here,” said Bennie Smith, Election Commissioner.
Election Commissioner Bennie Smith is among those pushing for paper ballots.
"It just so happens that I am an election security expert who is a commissioner,” said Smith.
He says touch screens carry too much risk.
"We don't need software to help us in these things. They lend themselves to error. They lend themselves to manipulation,” said Smith.
But election administrator Linda Phillips says paper ballots won't work.
“It's not a very practical idea for Shelby County. One of the huge problems with voter marked paper ballots is that between 8 and 12 percent of them have errors. Voters make mistakes on paper ballots,” said Phillips.
It's an argument Commissioner Amber Mills also makes.
"I've lived in a state that's had voter paper mark ballots. I have been a poll watcher in the state of polls. And it's not simple, there is confusion,” said Mills.
The committee approved a resolution in favor of paper ballots.
However, the final decision is still up to the election commission. They hope to have a new voting system in place by the August primary.
