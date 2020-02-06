Shelby County joins lawsuit targeting Tennessee’s school voucher law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County has joined a lawsuit against the State of Tennessee’s 2019 school voucher law.
Filed in Davidson County Chancery Court Thursday, the suit claims the Tennessee Education Savings Account Pilot Program violates the Tennessee constitution.
Other plaintiffs include the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County and the Metropolitan Nashville Board of Public Education.
The voucher program will provide taxpayer money to low income families in Shelby and Davidson counties to help send their children to private schools. It is scheduled to go into effect in fall 2020.
The Tennessee Department of Education, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn and Gov. Bill Lee are named as defendants.
The suit is asking for the voucher program to be declared unconstitutional, unlawful and unenforceable. It’s also asking for a permanent injunction preventing the state from enforcing it.
