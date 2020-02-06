Shorthand Grizzlies blast Mavericks in Dallas - got above .500

By Jarvis Greer | February 6, 2020 at 10:53 AM CST - Updated February 6 at 10:53 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Without starter Jae Crowder, and backup wind Solomon Hill, the shorthanded Grizz playing like it’s party time in Big D with Iggy possibly gone.

Ja Morant and Jeran Jackson, Jr. get it going against the Mavericks and don’t let up.

Morant finishes with 21 points and three assists, Triple J adds 19.

Tyus Jones off the bench a perfect 8-8 from the floor, 3-3 from deep, with no turnovers.

Memphis goes on to win the game with a final 121-107. The Grizzlies get above .500 for the first time this season, now 26-25, next they stay on the road at the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night.

