TDOT to treat roads, bring in crews overnight for chance of winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is preparing for the chance for wintry weather Thursday.
Nichole Lawrence with TDOT says crews will treat elevated surfaces late Thursday afternoon using a brine mixture. This includes bridges, overpasses and the flyover.
Lawrence says crews must wait for roads to dry from the rain before they can be treated with the brine mixture.
TDOT will also have some crew members on hand overnight to respond to and treat slick spots that pop up.
The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting periods of snow and sleet in eastern Arkansas, west Tennessee and north Mississippi during the evening and overnight hours. Any accumulation is expected to be very light and at most up to a half-inch. Ground temperatures, however, will remain warm enough that it shouldn’t cause major issues.
