Tiger basketball gets much needed win vs. Temple

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger’s Men’s Basketball team back on the home hardwood for a big American Athletic Conference game against Temple at FedEx Forum Wednesday night.
The Tigers play bombs away with the three-ball to start and keep it going the whole game against the Temple Owls.
Lester Quinones on fire beyond the arc ties his career-high with 21 points including 4-9 from downtown. Boogie Ellis adds 18.
Precious Achiuwa another double double 13-10.
Tigers go on to win the game, final 79-65. The Tigers, now 17-5, stay home for their next game Saturday against USF, tipoff is 3 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.