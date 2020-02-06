Tiger basketball gets much needed win vs. Temple

(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer | February 6, 2020 at 12:04 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 12:04 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger’s Men’s Basketball team back on the home hardwood for a big American Athletic Conference game against Temple at FedEx Forum Wednesday night.

The Tigers play bombs away with the three-ball to start and keep it going the whole game against the Temple Owls.

Lester Quinones on fire beyond the arc ties his career-high with 21 points including 4-9 from downtown. Boogie Ellis adds 18.

Precious Achiuwa another double double 13-10.

Tigers go on to win the game, final 79-65. The Tigers, now 17-5, stay home for their next game Saturday against USF, tipoff is 3 p.m.

