From tracking storms to now tracking a chance of snow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 36
THURSDAY: Cloudy Wind: NW 5-10 High: 41
THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 30
THIS WEEK: Clouds linger overnight along with some patchy drizzle and a slight chance of a few isolated showers. It will be cloudy and cold tomorrow with a slight chance of drizzle or an isolated shower. Temperatures fall tomorrow night and a few snow flurries or snow showers will be possible primarily in parts of West Tennessee and the Missouri Bootheel. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and slightly warmer with highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and much warmer with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers likely and highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms and high temperatures near 60 with lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
