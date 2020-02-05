From tracking storms to now tracking a chance of snow

THIS WEEK: Clouds linger overnight along with some patchy drizzle and a slight chance of a few isolated showers. It will be cloudy and cold tomorrow with a slight chance of drizzle or an isolated shower. Temperatures fall tomorrow night and a few snow flurries or snow showers will be possible primarily in parts of West Tennessee and the Missouri Bootheel. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and slightly warmer with highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.