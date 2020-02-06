USF seeks revenge on Memphis

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The versatile Precious Achiuwa is putting up a double-double with 15.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and two blocks to lead the way for the Tigers. Complementing Achiuwa is D.J. Jeffries, who is putting up 9.4 points per game. The Bulls have been led by Laquincy Rideau, who is averaging 12 points, 4.5 rebounds and four assists.LIKEABLE LAQUINCY: Rideau has connected on 24.5 percent of the 98 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 10 over his last three games. He's also made 48.7 percent of his free throws this season.