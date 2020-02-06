MPD: Suspect arrested in connection with Hickory Hill Walmart shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 6, 2020 at 3:24 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 4:15 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday, the Memphis Police Department held a press conference concerning Tuesday night’s shooting at the Walmart on Hickory Hill Road.

After receiving a Crime Stoppers tip, investigators were able to identify the shooter as 40-year-old James Earl Smith.

Smith was arrested Thursday morning and charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

According to police, shots were fired inside the Walmart around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

One man was shot and rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Officers arrested 29-year-old William Hubbard after he originally told police he was shot in a different location, then retracted his story and admitted he was the person that was shot during the incident at Walmart.

Police also detained a man that fit the suspect description and released him once they realized he was the wrong man.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 40′s, average build, wearing a brown jacket and balding on top with long dread braids in the back.

MPD asks the public to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH if you can identify the suspect.

