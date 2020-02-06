Wintry mix, flurries or light snow tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More clouds and a few showers possible by late afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Showers may change to flurries or light snow showers by late evening. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Flurries or light snow, especially west Tennessee and extreme northeast Mississippi. A dusting to an inch is possible in those areas. Many areas will see little if any accumulation, especially in eastern Arkansas. Lows 30-32. Winds northwest 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Lows will be in the 30s again Friday night.
WEEKEND: Some clouds and a stray shower possible on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows Saturday night will be in the upper 30s. Sunday looks warmer with a partly cloudy sky and highs near 60.
NEXT WEEK: More rain is possible late Monday into Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Another round of storms may move through early Wednesday. Temperatures will remain mild through mid-week.
