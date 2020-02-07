Aide who testified against Trump likely out at White House

(AP) - The decorated soldier and White House aide who played a central role in the Democrats’ impeachment case is expected to be pushed out of the National Security Council.
That’s according to two people familiar with the expected personnel move, which could happen as early as Friday.
President Donald Trump wouldn’t confirm that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was being forced out but said, “I’m not happy with him."
Talking to reporters on Friday, the president asked reporters rhetorically, “You think I’m supposed to be happy with him? I’m not."
