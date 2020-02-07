Ice on bridges and overpasses causing road closures across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Low temperatures and overnight snow caused multiple road closures across the Bluff City area.
We’re getting reports of a multi-vehicle accident near Jackson Avenue and Chelsea Avenue.
Ice on the bridge in the area has caused a major crash. It’s unclear if anyone was injured at this time.
In DeSoto County, the Highway 302 bypass between Germantown Road, Craft Road and Goodman is covered in ice, according to the Olive Branch Police Department.
Traffic in the area has been diverted to Highway 205.
That bypass has now reopened, but WMC Action News 5 cameras witnessed an accident while driving on the bypass. Please take caution when driving in the Mid-South this morning.
We’re tracking icy road conditions across the Mid-South, check back for updates.
