City of Memphis employees wear red in support of women’s heart health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women, according to the American Heart Association.
Surrounded by smiling City of Memphis employees, all dressed in their best red outfits, representatives from the City of Memphis are showing support for heart health month and the “Go Red for Women” campaign.
City representatives are challenging you to help paint Memphis red!
“If you’re going out tonight, I expect Memphis to be painted red,” said Doug McGowen, COO City of Memphis. “If you drive by the Liberty Bowl, it’s lit up red. If you drive by Graceland, you’ll see that it’s lit up red! Memphis we can do this. We can light the town red.”
Women are the focus for heart health month because heart disease and stroke is the leading cause of death for women in America, killing more women than all cancers combined. The American Heart Association says this problem is big right here in Memphis.
“Fifty percent of all Memphians suffer from some form of cardiovascular disease,” said Trey Moore, Executive Director American Heart Association Mid-South. “And we’re here to try to impact that.”
City Hall isn’t the only place going red.
“It’s also the cutest day of the year because it’s ‘Babies Go Red Day’ here at St. Francis,” said Libby Perry, Communications Director Mid-South American Health Association.
Newborns at St. Francis Hospital wore little red booties as the Heart Association told their mothers that starting a child eating right and exercising early can save them from heart disease later in life
“Because we know those building blocks of life start as soon as they come home from the hospital,” said Perry.
As heart health month continues, the Heart Association says everyone can do something to contribute.
“The biggest thing that the community can do this month is just educate themselves and be advocates for heart health,” said Moore.
