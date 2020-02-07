Crews prepare to treat roads as snow falls in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South saw snow Thursday night.
What started off as a wintry mix earlier in the afternoon turned to snow by 8 p.m.
It was a winter wonderland in Covington. Snow covered cars for sale and wet streets for drivers.
Drivers were clearly choosing not to make a stop at the Exxon on Highway 51.
It was practically empty after the store's afternoon rush before the bow came.
TDOT crews waited til the afternoon to treat elevated surfaces such as the flyover and Mississippi bridges.
"When those temperatures drop overnight and that small amount of moisture can cause some ice... that's why we keep those skeleton crews in so when we do get those cal outs, we can get there as soon as possible,” said Nichole Lawrence, TDOT.
Further south in Memphis, road crews are taking a wait-and-see approach.
In Covington, employees closed up shop around 11.
