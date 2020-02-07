FedEx begins residential drone delivery testing in Virginia

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WMC) - FedEx has announced its latest advancement Friday. The shipping giant is partnering with Wing Aviation to test residential drone delivery in Virginia.
Back in October of 2019, FedEx successfully completed the very first drone delivery to a home in Christiansburg. Now the company is ready to it a step further and see if residential drone delivery could have a long term future in the company.
Wing Aviation is the first company to get authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration to conduct these deliveries.
