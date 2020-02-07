5 Great Things: Mid-South 6-year-old stepping up to write letters to St. Jude patients; 901 Legal Connect offering free legal services

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 7, 2020 at 5:48 PM CST - Updated February 7 at 5:48 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a busy month for Super Bowls, Black History, Heart Health and more, like these 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.

Detroit Pistons host Super Bowl party at St. Jude

The Detroit Pistons hosted a Super Bowl party with patients and their families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The NBA team was in town for a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Germantown Police stepping up to help fellow officer after wife diagnosed with Leukemia

Germantown Police Officer Officer Joe Seboldt’s wife, Erin, was diagnosed with Leukemia. Now his department and Joanna Young’s Cop Stop are jumping in to help. They’ll be selling smoked meat, wrist bands and t-shirts to raise money for the family.

Mid-South 6-year-old stepping up to write letters to children at St. Jude

Mid-South 6-year-old Della has written letters to St. Jude patients for two years, ever since she saw a picture of a St. Jude patient. And recently, she learned St. Jude was founded on the same day as her birthday just 58 years earlier. Happy belated birthday, Della!

Harlem Globetrotters stepping up to reunite local military family

Sergeant DeAndrea Proctor - deployed to Afghanistan for seven months - surprised her family by showing up in a photo as they posed with the Harlem Globetrotters.

901 Legal Connect offers free and low-cost legal services in the Mid-South

The online portal 901 Legal Connect went live, offering free and low-cost legal services to thousands in the Mid-South who can’t afford a private attorney.

