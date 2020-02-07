5 Great Things: Mid-South 6-year-old stepping up to write letters to St. Jude patients; 901 Legal Connect offering free legal services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a busy month for Super Bowls, Black History, Heart Health and more, like these 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.
The Detroit Pistons hosted a Super Bowl party with patients and their families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The NBA team was in town for a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Germantown Police Officer Officer Joe Seboldt’s wife, Erin, was diagnosed with Leukemia. Now his department and Joanna Young’s Cop Stop are jumping in to help. They’ll be selling smoked meat, wrist bands and t-shirts to raise money for the family.
Mid-South 6-year-old Della has written letters to St. Jude patients for two years, ever since she saw a picture of a St. Jude patient. And recently, she learned St. Jude was founded on the same day as her birthday just 58 years earlier. Happy belated birthday, Della!
Sergeant DeAndrea Proctor - deployed to Afghanistan for seven months - surprised her family by showing up in a photo as they posed with the Harlem Globetrotters.
The online portal 901 Legal Connect went live, offering free and low-cost legal services to thousands in the Mid-South who can’t afford a private attorney.
