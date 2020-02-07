Grizzlies sign Brooks to extension

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Quite possibly the biggest move of the trade deadline was locking up the shooting guard for the next three years.
Dillon Brook’s contract extension is reportedly worth $35 million.
Coming off his rookie contract as a second round pick, 45th overall three years ago, Brooks has emerged as a team leader, a knock down shooter and a lock down defender.
The contract is considered a bargain for players averaging more than 16 points, and shoot right at 40% from three and average 3.5 rebounds a game.
Brooks had 13 points, six boards and two assists in the Grizzles 121-107 dismantling of the Mavericks in Dallas Wednesday night.
