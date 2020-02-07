Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Baylor doesn't spend time pondering a few minutes in Alaska the first week of the season. The Bears have won 19 games in a row since blowing a late 10-point lead against Washington. They are now the only team that has been No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll three weeks in a row. They are unbeaten halfway through the Big 12's 18-game schedule. Baylor is just ahead of No. 3 Kansas in the conference standings, with the difference being the Bears' first win at Allen Fieldhouse. That is the only Big 12 loss for Kansas.