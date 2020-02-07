The Investigators: Numbers reveal interstate shootings largely remain unsolved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Interstate shootings have plagued Memphis highways over the past year.
The incidents have caused damage to vehicles, physical injuries, emotional trauma and have left other drivers fearing for their own safety.
Numbers obtained by the Investigators show that there have been 51 shootings on Memphis highways between Jan. 8, 2019 through Jan. 29, 2020.
Only seven cases have been cleared by an arrest.
Thirteen people have been injured and one person tragically died.
Last June, a motorcyclist was shot and killed on I-240. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but later passed away.
Shortly thereafter, Memphis Police launched Operation Safe Travel and dramatically increased the number of officers on the highway.
Last week, MPD launched Operation Safe Travel II in response to the continuation of interstate shootings. More officers are now stationed on the highways.
Recently-released numbers show that from Jan. 28, 2020 to Feb. 1, 2020, Memphis Police stopped 346 vehicles, issued 213 citations and arrested three people for misdemeanors.
Two guns have also been seized.
In most of the interstate shooting cases, the victim could not identify the type of firearm used. However, in two cases a rifle was used and in five cases a handgun was identified as the weapon.
The Investigators spoke with three recent victims Friday but all declined to speak on camera because the fear that lingers from these incidents.
