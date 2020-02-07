Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

VANDERBILT-BOLTON
John Bolton, Susan Rice to speak at Vanderbilt on Feb. 19
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former national security adviser John Bolton is slated to speak at Tennessee's Vanderbilt University later this month alongside another former national security adviser, Susan Rice. Bolton's appearance on Feb. 19 comes after the U.S. Senate declined to subpoena Bolton to testify during President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. That trial ended in Trump's acquittal this week. Bolton served as national security adviser to Trump and was U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush. Bolton has a book scheduled for release in March and details from the book's manuscript have roiled Washington.
AP-TN-TENNESSEE-VOUCHER LAWSUIT
Tennessee's school voucher program faces lawsuit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A newly filed lawsuit argues that Tennessee's school voucher program is unconstitutional and must be blocked before going into effect later this year. Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Thursday that his office had filed the complaint with the support of Nashville's Board of Public Education. The lawsuit comes less than a year after Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed the school voucher bill into law with the support of the GOP-controlled Statehouse. The law would divert tax dollars to private education starting in the 2020-21 school year by allowing participating families to receive up to $7,300 in state education money each year.
AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER
Storms sweep over Southeast with rain, wind, floods; 4 dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The governor of Virginia has declared a state of emergency as heavy rains and extreme flooding continue to occur in the Southeast. Gov. Ralph Northam says more than 500 people in the southwestern part of the state have been displaced by flooding and needed to be rescued from their homes. At least four people have been killed, with the deaths occurring in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. The storm has destroyed homes in Mississippi and Alabama, caused mudslides in Tennessee and Kentucky and flooded numerous communities. Tornado watches were in effect Thursday evening from northern Florida up through North Carolina.
TREE FALLS-DEATH
Investigators: Falling tree death appears weather-related
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say a woman has been killed and four people injured when a rain-soaked tree fell on a van carrying city employees. Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller said in an email that the crash appeared to have been weather-related from preliminary information but was still under investigation. In a separate crash, Knoxville police spokesman Scott Erland said a man died and two others were injured Thursday when a car hydroplaned in Knoxville and hit a city truck. In the first wreck, city of Sevierville spokesman Bob Stahlke said in a news release the woman who died was 36-year-old schoolteacher Brooke Sampson, a former part-time public works employee.
INFANT DEATH-TENNESSEE
Judge rejects mother's accident claim in son's drowning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has moved forward in charging a woman with murder after she left her 11-month-old son to drown in a bathtub while she smoked a cigarette. Knox County Judge Patricia Long Hall rejected the claim that 32-year-old Lindsee Leonardo unintentionally left her son to drown last month. Leonardo told police she left the boy and a 23-month-old sibling in the tub so she could smoke a cigarette and have some “me time." The infant wasn't breathing when she returned and later died. Judge Hall says the incident wasn't accidental. Authorities say there's no evidence that suggests Leonardo intended to harm her children but she was neglectful. Leonardo remains in jail.
MEDICAID WORK REQUIREMENTS-TENNESSEE
Emails: TennCare work mandate held up amid feds' questions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's push to establish Medicaid work requirements remains hung up amid questions from federal regulators about using welfare money to fund the program. Emails obtained in a public records request show officials with TennCare gave the U.S. Administration for Children and Families a detailed plan in November about spending Temporary Assistance for Needy Families money to cover costs for work requirements. TennCare is Tennessee's Medicaid program. TennCare says it is awaiting guidance on whether its plan meets the mark. Tennessee lawmakers voted in April 2018 to order work requirements. TennCare submitted its plan to implement them for federal consideration that December.