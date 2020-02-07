Local high school students get CPR certified while raising awareness for heart health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - February is the American Heart Association’s, Heart Month. To mark the month, hundreds of Houston High School students are getting CPR certified.
The work being done in the gym at Houston High School will help protect people in the halls and around the community.
“Right now in the building it’s one of the safest places if we were to, unfortunately, go into cardiac arrest,” Germantown Municipal School District School Health Supervisor Brian Fisher said. “Our students are here to respond.”
The school’s 9th graders were certified in CPR Friday. The certification is good for two years, and they’ll be recertified as 11th graders.
Germantown Firefighters and Methodist Le Bonheur healthcare nurses gave the students their final tests through Methodist’s HeartSafe training.
“It's something we started around the reality that heart disease is the leading killer in the U.S. and the leading killer in Shelby County,” Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Executive VP William Kenley said.
“I think our teachers did a really good job at walking us through it and it made today simple,” Student Lauryen Gempler said.
In Tennessee, students must learn the cognitive knowledge and physical skills of CPR. Germantown Municipal School District goes the extra step with getting the students certified.
“I feel comfortable,” Student Daejah Richmond said. “I don’t just have to do it by myself.”
By the end of the day Friday, almost every student at Houston High School was CPR certified.
