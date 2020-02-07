MLGW announces upgrade to online account management feature

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water are making a change this weekend by upgrading their online account management feature.
The utility hopes this adjustment will give customers more convenient access to their accounts.
With the upgrade, customers will be able to:
- Report a power outage
- Request a payment arrangement
- Update email address
- Manage Text Alerts enrollment
- Manage Share the Pennies enrollment
The online account management portal will be out of service Sunday, Feb. 9, but the new program will launch the following Monday.
In the meantime, customers who need to make a payment are asked to visit any of MLGW’s authorized pay agents. Visit www.mlgwagents.com for a list of agents.
