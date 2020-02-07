Pet of the Week: Dixon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another pup from the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County is looking for a forever home. Everyone meet Dixon!
Dixon is an extremely calm 2-year-old retriever mix. He’s playful and loves to snuggle.
He rides well in vehicles, loves kids and he’s house trained (that’s a great bonus).
Dixon previously suffered from mange, a parasitic skin disease that affected his fur, but he is now receiving treatment and recovering well.
If you are interested in giving Dixon a forever home, visit the humane society at 935 Farm Road or call 901-937-3700.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.