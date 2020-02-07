Pet of the Week: Dixon

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 7, 2020 at 2:21 PM CST - Updated February 7 at 2:22 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another pup from the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County is looking for a forever home. Everyone meet Dixon!

Dixon is an extremely calm 2-year-old retriever mix. He’s playful and loves to snuggle.

He rides well in vehicles, loves kids and he’s house trained (that’s a great bonus).

Dixon previously suffered from mange, a parasitic skin disease that affected his fur, but he is now receiving treatment and recovering well.

If you are interested in giving Dixon a forever home, visit the humane society at 935 Farm Road or call 901-937-3700.

