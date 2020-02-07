Police arrest second suspect in Walmart shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested the man they say opened fire inside a Walmart Neighborhood Market Tuesday night. However, the victim of the shooting is also facing charges.
"After receiving a Crime Stoppers tip, investigators were able to identify the shooter as James Smith,” said Deputy Chief Sam Hines.
Deputy Chief Sam Hines said Memphis police picked up and charged James Smith Thursday morning.
He is the man identified by witnesses and surveillance video as the shooter inside Walmart as balding with long dreads.
According to police, it all started at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Hickory Hill Tuesday evening around 5:40 p.m.
Investigators say surveillance video shows 40-year-old James Smith inside withdrawing cash when William Hubbard assaults him.
"Smith, who is a convicted felon, pulled out a gun and began shooting the assailant while still in the neighborhood Walmart,” said Hines.
Investigators say it is not clear if a third person was involved, as initially thought.
While officers were investigating the shooting, they received a call from a man who said he had been shot in the leg at the In and Out Market on Lamar Avenue.
It was William Hubbard who made that call and it was determined that he was shot at Walmart, not the In and Out Market.
"He probably didn't want us to know he was at that Walmart and part of that crime,” said Hines.
William Hubbard is charged with filing a false report.
Deputy Chief Sam Hines said he could face more charges as the investigation continues.
James Smith is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Police arrived at the scene at Walmart two minutes after getting the call, thinking it was an active shooter situation. Investigators say it was not.
Attorney Blake Ballin is representing James Smith. He said he is confident the video and eyewitnesses will show that Smith was not the initial aggressor and was acting in self-defense.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.