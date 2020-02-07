Police arrest 4th suspect in connection with deadly Olive Branch apartment shooting

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Police arrested an additional in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex.
Friday, police announced that Deadrick Williams had been captured and charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and possession with intent to dispute. His bond is set at $1,022,222.22.
On Saturday, Feb. 1, officers responded to a reported disturbance at the Plantation Apartments on Stateline Road.
Police found 25-year-old Justin Jones shot in front of the apartment. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
A second victim was also found shot and was taken to Regional One.
Investigators determined the incident occurred at one apartment within the complex and was the result of a dispute between parties in the apartment.
Police previously arrested and charged three suspects involved in the incident.
Willie Austin and Michael Kincaid are charged with murder, attempted murder and conspiracy. Both of their bonds are set at $1 million.
Sharnesha Maxwell is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and accessory after the fact. Her bond is set at $72,222.22.
