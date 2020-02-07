Quiet weather heading into the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect sun with a few clouds and highs in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Lows will be in the low 30s with some passing clouds. Winds will be west at 5 mph.
WEEKEND: Clouds will mix with sun on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Lows Saturday night will be in the upper 30s. Sunday looks warmer with a partly cloudy sky early, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will rise into the low 60s. Showers will move in Sunday night and linger into Monday morning.
NEXT WEEK: More showers possible early Monday with falling temperatures during the day. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s and drop into the upper 40s to low 50s in the afternoon. Tuesday through Thursday will be colder with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Scattered showers or storms are possible through Wednesday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.