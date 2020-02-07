Reward offered in dog shooting case

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - An animal rescue group is offering a $500 reward for information in a dog shooting case.
On Thursday, the Trumann Animal Control posted on social media that police needed the public’s help finding the person responsible for fatally shooting a dog.
The female pit bull, who had been shot three times in the head and body, died following surgery.
“She was found with gunshot wounds to her head and body. The Arkansas Pet Savers stepped up and got her to the vets office in Harrisburg, but after the surgery and closing up, her heart stopped,” Trumann Police Sgt. Shane Blagg said in the post. “I need your help to bring the responsible person or persons to justice.”
On Friday, Arkansas Pet Savers announced it would offer a $500 reward for any information leading to a conviction of the person who shot the dog.
Anyone with information on the case can contact Trumann Animal Control via Facebook or by calling 870-483-6423.
