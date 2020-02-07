SBA approves disaster assistance for Miss. residents affected by last month’s tornadoes, storms

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved Governor Tate Reeve’s request for disaster assistance in response to the severe weather and tornadoes last month.
Residents, businesses, and non-profit organizations affected by the weather event are eligible to apply for low-interest loans for recovery.
The declaration covers DeSoto, Marshall, Tate, and Tunica Counties.
The SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) at the DeSoto County Health Department, which is located at 3212 HWY 51 South in Hernando.
It will open on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and close on Tuesday, Feb 25.
Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications here.
Call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.
