School closings announced in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - School closings have been announced in the Mid-South. Winter weather hit the Bluff City area Thursday night, now schools have announced closings and delays for students.
Here are the schools closed today --
- McNairy Co. School, closed
- Hardeman Co. Schools, closed
- Hardin Co. Schools, closed
- DeSoto Co. Schools, two-hour delay
- North Tippah School District, two-hour delay
- Sacred Heart School (DeSoto Co.), two-hour delay
We will let you know when more school closings are announced. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.