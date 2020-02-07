School closings announced in the Mid-South

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 7, 2020 at 5:22 AM CST - Updated February 7 at 5:55 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - School closings have been announced in the Mid-South. Winter weather hit the Bluff City area Thursday night, now schools have announced closings and delays for students.

Here are the schools closed today --

Tennessee

  • McNairy Co. School, closed
  • Hardeman Co. Schools, closed
  • Hardin Co. Schools, closed

Mississippi

  • DeSoto Co. Schools, two-hour delay
  • North Tippah School District, two-hour delay
  • Sacred Heart School (DeSoto Co.), two-hour delay

We will let you know when more school closings are announced. Check back for updates.

