Snow for many tonight but no need to panic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Light snow and flurries will fall across much of the Mid-South tonight with accumulation ranging from a dusting to half an inch for most areas. There could be some icing on bridges and overpasses overnight due to temperatures falling below freezing, but no major travel issues are expected.
TONIGHT: Snow Showers & Flurries Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 30
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: SW 5-10
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: W 5 Low: 37
A brief period of moderate snowfall is likely before midnight but precipitation will diminish after that with clouds lingering into early Friday morning. Most snow will melt on contact with accumulation more likely on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Sunshine will return tomorrow but temperatures will remain below average.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with afternoon highs near 50 and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will become mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers developing during the evening and overnight. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 60s with lows only falling into the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with showers and highs in the mid 50s with lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and along with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy a chance of rain and thunderstorms and highs in the mid 60s with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.