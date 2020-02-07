Snow melts this afternoon, warmer this weekend

We are waking up to a dusting of snow on grass and cars. Temperatures will stay below freezing for the next few hours, so bridges and overpasses could be slick. However, with some sunshine and a south wind, high temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 40s and snow will melt this afternoon. Lows tonight will be in the mid-30s.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 46. Winds will be south 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Low: 35. Winds south 5 mph.
WEEKEND: There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, but it will be mostly cloudy on Sunday. Thankfully, the weekend looks mostly dry. High temperatures will sit at 50 degrees Saturday and then go up to the lower 60s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: We will have a chance for showers Monday through Thursday next week as a weather system stalls over the area. Monday will be chilly with highs in the lower to mid-50s, but we will be back in the lower 60s Wednesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
