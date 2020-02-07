Teen girl, 2 adults injured during early morning house fire in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fire investigators are searching for answers after a teenager and two adults were injured during a house fire early Friday morning.
Crews responded to the scene in the 3600 block of Millington Rd. Friday at 2:23 a.m. Firefighters said smoke was visible from the two-story, wood-framed home.
The fire was brought under control by 2:44 a.m.
Firefighters found and rescued a teenage girl from the second-floor bedroom. She was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition for smoke inhalation.
Two adults were able to escape through the window of the home with minor injuries. They were transported in non-critical condition.
No firefighters were injured during the incident.
Investigators determined the home did not have a working smoke alarm. The origin and cause of the fire was determined to be a floor furnace that malfunctioned in the hallway.
The Red Cross provided assistance for both adults and the teenager.
