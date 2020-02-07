UofM cancels summer programs to China due to coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis has announced it has cancelled its summer programs to China and will not send students to China until the travel advisory level returns to 1 or 2.
University leaders say they are proactively monitoring the outbreak of respiratory illness caused by coronavirus, which was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, and continues to expand.
All University community members with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the Student Health Center at 901-678-2287.
The University of Memphis released the following statement:
“We do not have any students in China currently. There are eight students studying in the Pacific Rim region. Specifically seven in Japan and one in Thailand. We are monitoring the situation based on information from the CDC and the Department of State travel advisory website.”
