U.S. Attorney’s Office collects more than $7M for victims, taxpayers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee collected $7,467,543.96 in criminal and civil actions last year, according to U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant.
Of that amount, $5,442,925.21 was collected through civil actions and $2,024,618.75 came from fines and restitution ordered as part of criminal convictions.
Collections include recovery of government money lost to criminal fraud and other misconduct and recovery of money lost by victims as a result of individual and corporate misconduct.
Civil debts were also collected on behalf of several federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Internal Revenue Service, and the Department of Education and the Department of Veterans Affairs.
