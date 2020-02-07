Weekend ride to push for tips in unsolved January murders of 3 children in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police and community activists are pleading for tips to solve the murders of three children from last month. And this weekend, there’s a rally to heighten public involvement in the cases.
Multiple times this week MPD officials have said they don’t have enough tips in two separate cases from January where three children were murdered. Community activists hope their activity this weekend will generate tips and leads.
“I don’t have the words to say. It’s hard to think three babies shot down in the start of their life, doing nothing,” said Stevie Moore, founder of F.F.U.N, Stop the Killing.
Moore is behind a caravan ride Sunday he’s termed a ride of tears, a state of emergency, to pay homage to three youth shot and killed in Memphis in 2020.
“Memphis, we cannot allow this. Somebody knows who took those babies’ lives, and someone needs to say something about it,” he said.
Last month three children in Memphis were shot and killed within hours of each other.
Jadon Knox, 10, died Jan. 19 in Orange Mound when he was shot on Josephine Street standing outside a home.
Then, Jan. 20, LeQuan Boyd, 16, and his niece, 6-year-old Ashlynn Luckett, were killed in a drive-by shooting in Hickory Hill.
“Someone knows who pulled the trigger on those children, but the right information has not come,” said MPD Director Mike Rallings Tuesday after a council committee meeting.
“It is disturbing that we have not received the needed information to bring justice to the families of 10-year-old Jadon Knox, 6-year-old Ashlynn Luckett, and 16-year-old LeQuan Boyd,” MPD Deputy Chief Sam Hines said at a news conference Thursday.
Moore, other community activists, elected officials and the NAACP Memphis branch will hold the ride Sunday. The effort will start at Moore’s headquarters at 3214 S. 3rd and proceed to the neighborhoods where the killings took place, trying to drum up tips. Participants will line up at 2 p.m and the ride begins at 3 p.m.
Moore said they have secured a law enforcement escort.
“We just want to ride to make Memphis aware that somebody is watching, somebody cares,” said Moore, “I’m imploring Memphis. Let’s stop ya’ll. Come on. It works. Police cannot solve these problems by themselves.”
Earlier this week the NAACP announced an anonymous donor paid funeral expenses for the three children after seeing their stories on the news.
If you know any information about these cases, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
