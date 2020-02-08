Cars wrecked during attempted CarMax heist

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 7, 2020 at 11:11 PM CST - Updated February 7 at 11:28 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There was a big mess to clean up Friday at the brand new CarMax on Germantown Road.

Memphis Police say Rayshun Westmoreland and two other people were spotted overnight in a Nissan that had been stolen from the car lot last month.

Officers say the group was trying to steal more cars.

Police found a Dodge Charger and a Dodge Challenger wrecked into the rear gate.

A Ford Mustang and a Nissan Frontier were also crashed into each other.

Total damage to the vehicles and the business topped $60,000.

