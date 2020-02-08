A cold front will bring more rain soon

NEXT WEEK: Rain is likely early in the day Monday with clouds lingering through the day and overnight along with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the upper 40s with lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be cloudy with showers and high temperatures in the lower 50s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloud with a chance of rain early and afternoon highs in the mid 50s with lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.