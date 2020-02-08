Community leaders speak out against recent violence that killed three kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of community activists and elected leaders joined forces Saturday morning to speak out against recent gun violence involving children.
Last month, gun violence claimed the lives of three children.
Each child was shot and killed within hours of each other during the MLK holiday weekend.
Jadon Knox, 10, died Jan. 19 in Orange Mound when he was standing outside a home.
LeQuan Boyd, 16, and his niece, 6-year-old Ashlynn Luckett, were killed in a drive-by shooting on Jan. 20 in Hickory Hill. Police say, so far, no one has come forward with any answers.
"Somebody knew who killed these young people. Somebody knew who shot those guns and nobody will say anything. They refuse to talk," said Stevie Moore, the founder of F.F.U.N., Stop the Killing.
Moore knows what the families of those children are going through.
Seventeen years ago, he lost his son, Prentice, to violence. He vowed then to do all he could to stop it.
"I made a promise to him and myself and the Lord, dad ain't gone quit," Moore said.
That's why he and others are organizing the "Ride of Tears" this Sunday.
They’re asking Memphis citizens concerned about violence to join them for a caravan ride, to raise awareness.
"It is wake up Memphis and speak up Memphis. We have got to change what it is happening in our neighborhoods," said Reginald Milton, Shelby County Commissioner.
The caravan will travel through the neighborhoods where the three children were killed.
"The community, let the people, let the state know, the government, everybody knows we're tired and enough is enough," said Mary Tice, the CEO of the "Ride of Tears."
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.