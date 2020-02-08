Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

POLICE SHOOTING-NASHVILLE
Trial rescheduled for Nashville officer charged with murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The trial date for a white Nashville police officer charged with fatally shooting an armed black man from behind has been postponed. Court records show that 25-year-old Andrew Delke's trial was originally set for March 16, but prosecutors requested a continuance after they hired a new expert witness who had a scheduling conflict. The trial will now begin June 22. Delke has pleaded not guilty to charges he shot and killed Daniel Hambrick from behind as Hambrick ran from officers during a foot chase in 2018. Delke’s attorney has said the officer acted in line with his training. Prosecutors argue Delke had other alternatives.
TREATMENT CENTER PROBLEMS
Contractor out after trouble at children's treatment center
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (AP) — A Florida company that contracts with the Tennessee Department of Children's Services to run four youth treatment centers will be out by the end of the month. WBIR-TV reports TrueCore Behavioral Solutions operates the Mountain View Academy for Young Men in Dandridge. It has had at least 50 incidents requiring help from local police since 2016. Children's Services says the company is ending all operations in the state by Feb. 29. That includes three facilities in Davidson County. Problems at Mountain View began before TrueCore took over in 2017 but have continued on their watch. A TrueCore spokesman didn't respond to the station's request for comment.
OBIT-RETIRED PUBLISHER
Retired Paris, Tennessee, editor, publisher dead at 85
PARIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Post-Intelligencer of Paris, Tennessee, reports retired editor and publisher William Bryant “Bill” Williams Jr. has died after suffering a stroke. He was 85. The newspaper said Williams battled Parkinson's disease and Lewy Body dementia for three years before the stroke on Wednesday. He died Thursday in Paris. Williams started as a newspaper carrier while a high school student and eventually worked his way up to editor and publisher, retiring in 1999. The funeral is at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church in Paris.
AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER
Bad weather moves into Eastern states; 5 dead in South
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Extreme wind gusts, blowing snow and widespread flooding is making traveling treacherous as a storm system moves into the northeastern United States. At least five people have died in Southern states, where the water is rising in many places after days of rain. The National Weather Service is checking out reports of tornadoes in multiple states. Hundreds of people have been evacuated as their homes and cars have flooded, and many school districts have canceled classes. And when this storm front blows through, there's little room to relax, because forecasters say another major weather system is on its way.
CEMETERY TORNADO DAMAGE
Tornado damages cemetery where Sen. Fred Thompson is buried
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A tornado that hit a southern Tennessee city has damaged several headstones in the community's second oldest cemetery, where the actor and former U.S. Sen. Fred Thompson is buried. Lawrenceburg City Administrator Chris Shaffer told WTVF-TV that officials won't know how many headstones were damaged by Wednesday's EF-1 tornado at Mimosa Cemetery until several large oak trees are cleared away. WTVF said the trees narrowly missed Thompson's headstone. Thompson was one of Tennessee's senators from 1994 to 2003 and was also an actor. He died in 2015. Shaffer says the city will do what it can to restore the headstones.
VANDERBILT-BOLTON
John Bolton, Susan Rice to speak at Vanderbilt on Feb. 19
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former national security adviser John Bolton is slated to speak at Tennessee's Vanderbilt University later this month alongside another former national security adviser, Susan Rice. Bolton's appearance on Feb. 19 comes after the U.S. Senate declined to subpoena Bolton to testify during President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. That trial ended in Trump's acquittal this week. Bolton served as national security adviser to Trump and was U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush. Bolton has a book scheduled for release in March and details from the book's manuscript have roiled Washington.