’Night to Shine’ event celebrates people with special needs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday night was prom night in Memphis.
"Night to Shine" is an event for people with special needs.
More than 100 guests were invited to attend, including Therinaes Broady’s three children.
“They are excited. They’ve been getting ready all day and they are worrying me to death,” said Broady.
Broady says her children look forward to this event every year.
“I like prom. I’m excited,” said Broady’s son, Princeshun.
About 400 volunteers turned Union Avenue Baptist church into a night to remember, where some guests arrive by horse and carriage and Spiderman greets them at the door.
One special night so they don’t feel overlooked.
“It’s a night you never forget as a volunteer or a guest,” said Neal Zamore with ARS Heating and conditioning repair, a global sponsor for the event.
A night to shine is happening all over the world.
On Feb. 7, The Tim Tebow Foundation hosts this event in 655 churches celebrating 115,000 people with special needs around the world, like in Ugonda, Paris, Albania.
And right here in Memphis where Tim Tebow joined them by video message to let them know they’re all special.
It was a special day for the guests and for the people who love them.
