Shorthanded Grizzlies fall at Philly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Beale Street Bears at the middle stop on their 3-game road trip Friday night. And this was a tough one, at what’s currently the toughest place to play in the association.
It’s the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, where the 76ers are an NBA best, 22-and-2 at home. The Grizzlies started this game out of sorts, missing two key players out of the rotation with Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill shipped to Miami at Thursday’s Ttade deadline.
The players Memphis got in return, Justise Winslow,Gorgui Dieng and Jordan Bell still have to take mandatory physicals.
Turnovers plagued the Grizzlies early, and the Sixers took full advantage. Rookie sensation Ja Morant even lost concentration trying to talk to the bench during live game action.
Not a good thing with Ben Simmons around.
The 6′9 Simmons with 16 points in the first half. He winds up with 22 for the game taking advantage of a smaller Memphis backcourt.
Size not that much of a problem for Griz Reserve Guard Tyus Jones. Jones with his second straight strong performance off the bench.
Tyus Fearless barrelling to the rack for the runner or the floater, using the glass and hitting the occasional 3 -- 13 points, 7 assists for Jones.
But, the Sixers, who’d lost four straight and were being called out as soft by Shaq and the TNT crew, respond with a vengeance.
Philly’s Forkan Korkmaz puts on a shooting exhibition -- 10-11 from the floor through three quarters including 5 of 6 from 3. Korkmaz winds up with a career-high 34 points.
Sixers beat the Grizzlies, final score 119-107. After the game, these comments from Head Coach Taylor Jenkins.
“They came at us and set the tone defensively,” Jenkins says. “Simmons was very tough on us, and Korkmaz got hot. I was proud of the way we battled back in the 4th quarter. But we’ve got to be better from the start.”
The Grizzlies fall back to .500 at 26-26. They next play the final game of this 3-game road swing at the Washington Wizards, Sunday. Tipoff is at 5 p.m.
