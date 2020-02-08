Sunshine this weekend, tracking more rain next week

Mostly to partly sunny skies will prevail this weekend with warming temperatures. Enjoy the pleasant weather this weekend, we are tracking another wet period for the week ahead.
Skies will remain mostly sunny for Saturday with northwest winds around 5 mph. Afternoon highs will only warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s across the region. Clouds will start to increase tonight, and winds will shift out of the southeast around 5 to 10 mph. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 30s to some lower 40s, region wide.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Winds: Northwest around 5 mph. High: 50.
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Winds: Southeast around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 38.
SUNDAY: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies during the day tomorrow. Highs will warm back into the lower 60s with southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph. Lows will stay mild Sunday night and rain chances will go up as our next weather maker moves into the region. Lows will hover in the upper to middle 60s, with showers building across the region.
NEXT WEEK: Rain is likely for the early part of the day on Monday with clouds lingering through the day and overnight. Highs on Monday will be in the middle 50s early in the day and drop by the evening into the lower 40s as our cold front passes through the region. Tuesday we will see cloudy skies with a slight chance for rain and highs in the upper 40s with lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday we will see cloudy skies prevail and shower activity return, highs will warm into the lower 50s and lows will drop into the middle 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for rain early and afternoon highs in the 50s with lows in the 30s. Friday we are back to drier weather, expect partly cloudy skies with cool afternoon highs in the upper 40s.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.