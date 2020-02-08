Sunshine this weekend, tracking more rain next week

NEXT WEEK: Rain is likely for the early part of the day on Monday with clouds lingering through the day and overnight. Highs on Monday will be in the middle 50s early in the day and drop by the evening into the lower 40s as our cold front passes through the region. Tuesday we will see cloudy skies with a slight chance for rain and highs in the upper 40s with lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday we will see cloudy skies prevail and shower activity return, highs will warm into the lower 50s and lows will drop into the middle 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for rain early and afternoon highs in the 50s with lows in the 30s. Friday we are back to drier weather, expect partly cloudy skies with cool afternoon highs in the upper 40s.