Sunshine for the weekend but another rainy pattern next week

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 5 Low: 34
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: NW 5-10 High: 50
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: SE 5-10 Low: 38
THE WEEKEND: It will be a chilly start to the day tomorrow but plenty of sunshine and near seasonal temperatures will be in place through the day. Sunday will be windy and much warmer as south winds push highs into the low to mid 60s along with gradually increasing clouds. Rain is likely Sunday night with lows only falling into the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Rain is likely for the early part of the day Monday with clouds lingering through the day and overnight along with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the upper 40s with lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be cloudy with showers and high temperatures in the lower 50s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloud with a chance of rain early and afternoon highs in the mid 50s with lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
