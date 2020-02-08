Tigers basketball recruiting target set for Nike Hoop Summit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Jalen Green, the six-foot, 5-inch, 5-star guard out of Fresno, California is selected to represent the USA against a world team of high school all-stars.
Green is no stranger to international competition. He earned MVP honors in the 2018 FIBA U-17 World Cup, and won a Gold Medal as part of the USA U-19 World Cup Team last summer in Greece.
Green is the top guard prospect in the country, and the 3rd ranked recruit overall. The Nike Hoop Summit is April 10 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
