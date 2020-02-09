Affidavit: Driver accused of hitting, killing man with his infant son in the car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing serious charges after police say he had his infant son in his vehicle when he hit and killed another man Saturday night.
According to an affidavit, police responded to an accident on East Shelby Drive around 10:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Maurice Dickerson dead on the scene.
A witness told officers that the driver responsible was still on the scene.
Police immediately detained 25-year-old Semarcus Carter due to the strong smell of alcohol, his glossy eyes and slurred speech.
Carter told officers that his 8-month-old son and a woman were also in the vehicle during the incident.
He admitted to drinking hours before the incident.
A witness also told police that Carter was driving at a high rate of speed through the turning lane when he hit the victim.
Carter is charged with driving under the influence, vehicular homicide, public intoxication, reckless endangerment, child endangerment and no insurance.
