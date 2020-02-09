Ex-Miss. minister sentenced to 12 years for fondling, sexual battery

Ex-Miss. minister sentenced to 12 years for fondling, sexual battery
Roy Steven Roberts entering a courtroom at the Tishomingo County Courthouse on February 6, 2020. (Source: Via WTVA)
February 7, 2020 at 10:58 AM CST - Updated February 8 at 10:21 PM

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Tishomingo County judge sentenced a former minister to 12 years in prison Thursday, WTVA reports.

Roy Steven Roberts, will serve 12 years after pleading guilty to folding and sexual battery.

Prosecutors recommended Roberts serve eight years, but Judge Paul Funderburk said he gave Stevens a harsher penalty because he denied guilt during the pre-sentence investigation.

Stevens later accepted responsibility for the crimes and asked for forgiveness.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.