Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

CLINTON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities have released the identities of a mother and six children who died in a house fire in a suburb of Jackson, Mississippi. Thirty-three-year-old Brittany Presley and her six children died in a fire reported around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the city of Clinton. The dead children ranged in age from 1 to 15. A city spokesman says the father tried to rescue the family and was later hospitalized with burns, smoke inhalation, cuts and bruises. The state Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. The Canton Public School District says that Brittany Presley was an elementary school teacher.