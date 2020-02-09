Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

HOUSE FIRE-MISSISSIPPI
Mom, 6 kids die in Mississippi house fire; dad injured
CLINTON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities have released the identities of a mother and six children who died in a house fire in a suburb of Jackson, Mississippi. Thirty-three-year-old Brittany Presley and her six children died in a fire reported around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the city of Clinton. The dead children ranged in age from 1 to 15. A city spokesman says the father tried to rescue the family and was later hospitalized with burns, smoke inhalation, cuts and bruises. The state Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. The Canton Public School District says that Brittany Presley was an elementary school teacher.
AP-US-LOST-DOG-LAWSUIT
Court fight over lost dog survives after dog's owner dies
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A legal fight over a lost dog could continue in Mississippi, even after the dog's owner has died. The dispute is over a German shepherd named Max that escaped from his owner's Hattiesburg home in 2015. Max got loose when people were providing medical help to his owner, Charles Holt, who was more than 90 years old. Max was caught after weeks and was put in an animal shelter. Holt sued, saying he had been deprived of his property — the dog. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that the legal claim survives, even though Holt has died.
ALABAMA OYSTERS
Alabama oyster harvest underway after shutdown
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's oyster harvest is back underway near Dauphin Island after a shutdown prompted by high water levels. A news release from the state conservation agency says boats resumed harvesting oysters by the sackful on Tuesday. The director of the Marine Resources Division, Scott Bannon, says reefs are more productive than expected, and young oysters are being left undisturbed for next year. Boats had gathered about 9,500 sacks of oysters before health officials closed the season in late December. The move was a precaution to prevent bacterial contamination from high water levels.
SCHOOL DISTRICT MERGER
Ruling ends court fight over merger of 2 school districts
PURVIS, Miss. (AP) — A court ruling is ending a legal fight over the voluntary merger of two school districts in south Mississippi. The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled Thursday that opponents waited too long to file a lawsuit. In 2017, school districts in Lumberton and Lamar County School District voted to consolidate. The plan included some territory and affected some students in Pearl River County. The merger happened in 2018. Pearl River officials sued to try to block it. The Lumberton and Lamar districts remain together.
MISSISSIPPI DEATH PENALTY CASE
New Mississippi AG reviewing 6-trial murder case
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's new attorney general must decide whether to take a quadruple murder case to a seventh trial. Curtis Flowers has had two mistrials and four reversed convictions in a nationally watched case involving the 1996 slayings of four people at a Winona, Mississippi, furniture store. News outlets report a judge turned the case over Wednesday to new Attorney General Lynn. Flowers was sentenced to death in the sixth trial, but the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction on the grounds of racial bias. A judge in December set Flowers free on $250,000 bail.
MOTEL FIRE
Fire destroys Mississippi motel, space heater blamed
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Fire officials in Mississippi say a space heater caused a huge fire that engulfed a motel near Interstate 20 in Jackson. Several tenants of the Hilltop Inn & Suites near Interstate 20 in Jackson were displaced by the fire, which began around 6 a.m. Friday. A fire official said the motel is a total loss and that 46 rooms were affected by the blaze. Investigators say a space heater caused the fire, which has been classified as accidental. One woman was hospitalized with minor injuries.