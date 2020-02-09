A soggy weather pattern until the end of the week

THIS WEEK: Rain and few rumbles of thunder are likely for Monday. Highs will occur Monday morning and then temperatures will fall into the 40s by the afternoon. Lows on Monday night will fall into the low 30s. Tuesday cloudy with a chance of showers along with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Rain will be likely on Wednesday, along with highs in the lower to mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Rain will push out by early Thursday morning and skies will gradually clear through the day, highs will be in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30.