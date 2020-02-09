A soggy weather pattern until the end of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will continue to build and it will remain breezy. Showers will become more numerous and widespread tonight as a cold front brings rain tonight and Monday and the rain will be heavy at times. Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 50s Monday morning but will fall by the afternoon, behind the cold front.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Rain: 70%. Winds: South around 15 mph. Low: 55.
TOMORROW: Rain. 80%. Winds: S 5-10 mph. High: Upper 50s & falling into the 40s by afternoon.
TOMORROW NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers. 40% Winds: N-10 mph. LOW: 41.
THIS WEEK: Rain and few rumbles of thunder are likely for Monday. Highs will occur Monday morning and then temperatures will fall into the 40s by the afternoon. Lows on Monday night will fall into the low 30s. Tuesday cloudy with a chance of showers along with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Rain will be likely on Wednesday, along with highs in the lower to mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Rain will push out by early Thursday morning and skies will gradually clear through the day, highs will be in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30.
NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. Sunday mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain with highs in the lower 60s.
